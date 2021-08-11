Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Charity camping boy says he’s ‘not coming in soon’ after 500th night in tent

By Max McLean
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfGJh_0bOE9MZy00
Max Woosey (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

An 11-year-old who has camped in his tent for 500 nights to raise money for charity has said he has no plans to come inside any time soon.

Max Woosey, from Braunton in Devon has been camping nightly since March last year to raise money for a local hospice that cared for his neighbour Rick Abbott.

Max has since raised more than £540,000 for North Devon Hospice, and on Tuesday marked his 500th night by wild camping.

“So the highs have definitely been the experience and seeing the money spiral,” Max told Kay Burley on Sky News.

“I’m in the woods (tonight), I’ve built my own den using sticks and leaves.

“I’m not coming in soon. I love it in the outdoors, it’s just so much fun.”

Max has spent his birthday, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve sleeping in his tent, while he has also met Boris Johnson.

His mother Rachael told the PA news agency: “We are so incredibly proud of what Max has done.

“The hospice is one of the few which hasn’t had to make bed cuts or redundancies and that is down to his fundraising.”

Max’s fundraising page is at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Max-Woosey1.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Burley
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Camping#Charity#North Devon Hospice#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
HobbiesBBC

Max Woosey: Camping challenge boy set for 500th night

An 11-year-old boy from Devon is preparing to spend his 500th night camping outside. Max Woosey was inspired to start sleeping in a tent after his neighbour, who later died of cancer, gave him a tent to "have an adventure in". After initially setting himself a goal of £100, Max...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Public SafetySunderland Echo

Angry mum set fire to home of her 'friends with benefits' as she thought he'd gone to meet another woman

Kierra Levitt was left alone in the man's flat when he went out at around 10.15pm on December 19 last year and had ordered them a pizza for when he got back. But Newcastle Crown Court heard, while he was away, the 30-year-old sparked a fire in his hallway then sent him messages warning "be the last time you tryand mug me off", "watch your house go up in flames" and "you won't have no home left" and got a taxi home.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Dad Did a Heroic Act in Front of His Son

A young father who had been intrigued by tractors as a young boy found himself going over his childhood days a few minutes before deciding to step out with his son. These days, the man is focused on other things and busies himself with caring for the family. It appeared he outgrew the obsession due to taking school work more seriously, and well, the girls came along as he advanced in his teenage years.
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

He Was Born Completely Normal. But When He Turned 3, They Saw The Signs.

[COMMUNICATED] How much does it take to scare a mother of eight children? Rachel Franko had seen her fair share of broken bones, scrapes and bruises. But when her three-year-old started to spasm uncontrollably, she admits that she was truly scared. Watching her cute brown-eyed toddler start to twitch like something had possessed him could only be described as downright terrifying.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Men with Black Eyes Met on a Plane and Had a Conversation

Two men boarded the same plane and also had their seat numbers next to each other. After they settled down for the flight, they discovered they both sported a black eye. The men were so surprised that they started a conversation to find out how each of them ended up with a black eye. The first guy explained that when he got to the airport in the morning, he went to the ticket counter where he met the woman who handed tickets to customers.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Man Let Full Grown Bear Out of His Car

People find lots of strange things in their cars, sure. But one TikTok user posted a video of a fully grown black bear erupting from the front of his vehicle. Relatively docile creatures unless provoked and frequently afraid of humans, bears are typically content to raid your trash and steal your cooler. Or, that is at least the food inside. This particular bear had other plans in mind when it got stuck inside of one camper’s car.
Lifestylejammin1057.com

15 Weird Places People Called “Home”

People come from many places, all around the world. No matter who you are, “Home” is where the heart is. Check out these out-of-the-ordinary houses. You’re given one key, which place would you live at?. 15. In A Bomb Shelter. 14. In A Shoe House. 13. In A Closet-sized Apartment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy