Traveling soon? AAA offers tips for end of summer travel and beyond

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans returned to travel in droves this summer, with recent AAA Travel bookings up at least 11% over 2019 levels, and even more people excitedly planning trips for 2022 and beyond. As summer comes to a close, travel volumes around Labor Day are expected to remain high. Though, with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases attributed to the delta variant, some travelers are wondering if they should take that last summer trip – or continue with their future travel plans. AAA reminds travelers it’s important to remain informed and be flexible as policies and guidelines continue to evolve.

