DOJ reaches proposed consent decree with NJ to resolve claims that Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women violated constitution by failing to protect prisoners from sexual abuse by staff
CLINTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division Tuesday filed a complaint and a proposed consent decree with the state of New Jersey and New Jersey Department of Corrections concerning the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women located in Hunterdon County.wrnjradio.com
Comments / 0