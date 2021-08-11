Cancel
Columbus, OH

How this Columbus HR consultant thinks businesses should approach returning to the office amid Delta variant

By Hayleigh Colombo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 is complicating many employers' plans for their workforces to finally return to the office in the coming weeks. Research firm Gartner found that, as of late July, a growing percentage of employers have reported backtracking on return-to-work plans. Major national employers like Amazon, Google and Apple have all delayed their employees' returns based on the surge.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

