How this Columbus HR consultant thinks businesses should approach returning to the office amid Delta variant
The spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 is complicating many employers' plans for their workforces to finally return to the office in the coming weeks. Research firm Gartner found that, as of late July, a growing percentage of employers have reported backtracking on return-to-work plans. Major national employers like Amazon, Google and Apple have all delayed their employees' returns based on the surge.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0