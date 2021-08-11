Cancel
Stephen Colbert Was 'Disinvited' From Barack Obama's 'Cool Kids' Party [Watch]

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Colbert was not among the lucky few who got to attend former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash, despite reports suggesting otherwise. Following a two-week hiatus, Colbert returned to the "Late Show" stage on Monday to answer the "one question on everyone’s mind" — whether or not there is truth to reports that he was at Obama’s scaled-back birthday celebration at Martha’s Vineyard last week.

