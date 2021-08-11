Stephen Colbert Was 'Disinvited' From Barack Obama's 'Cool Kids' Party [Watch]

Celebrities came out in droves to Barack Obama’s scaled-back 60th birthday party celebration. The former president held a lavish party at his Martha’s Vineyard mansion on Saturday night and, despite reports that he significantly trimmed down the guest list as a result of rising coronavirus cases and the threat posed to large gatherings by the delta variant, several celebrities still made their way out to the Massachusetts property to celebrate with the former president and his family. While A-list attendees like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend avoided the paparazzi at the event, others managed to get snapped on their way in or out of the star-studded birthday affair.