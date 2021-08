Inflation fears remain high around the world. Any positive changes indicating stabilization of the situation and a decrease in inflation should be welcomed by investors. However, the pound ignored the fact that inflation in the United Kingdom eased to 2.0% from 2.5% in the previous month and was below market expectations of 2.4%. Unlike the United States, inflation in the UK is in a better state. Nevertheless, the market has once again overlooked European macroeconomic data. It has happened frequently in recent days.