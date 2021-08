Are you still waiting on that refund from the IRS for taxes you overpaid on unemployment benefits collected in 2020? If so, you're not alone. The tax agency announced it is disbursing an additional 1.5 million refunds this week -- as direct deposit starting July 28 and in the mail as a paper check starting July 30. Some are reporting on social media that they've received IRS updates on their tax transcripts with pending refund dates. But many other taxpayers say they're in the dark and haven't received a penny.