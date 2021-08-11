Good Morning Mix: Relive RL Grime and Baauer’s HÆRNY debut at HARD Summer
Recently RL Grime and Baauer went head-to-head at HARD Summer—the pair finally linking under the joint alias HÆRNY on their first single, “Fallaway.” Now, fans are able to relive the momentous event thanks to DerekD2, who uploaded the full set to YouTube. Opening of course with “Fallaway,” the set boasted numerous IDs—including Hex Cougar and Heimanu’s “Halloween IX” inclusion—laced together by a grip of RL Grime and Baauer’s own singles, as well as tracks that have been released via RL Grime’s Sabel Valley record label.dancingastronaut.com
