Good Morning Mix: Relive RL Grime and Baauer’s HÆRNY debut at HARD Summer

We’ve long known a collaboration between Nurko and Adventure Club was in the works. Ever since Nurko said in a tweet that Adventure Club had dreamt of a “really good” tie-up between the three of them in July of 2020, fans have been clamoring for its release, and after much anticipation and previewing in the live show arena, it’s finally getting an official release. “Colorblind” is the balanced blend of sonic forces between an up-and-comer taking the dance music scene by storm—whose touch is clear in an anthemic drop accented with a guitar-laden melody from Dayseeker—and a dance music staple duo.