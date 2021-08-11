Carl Cox sits down with doctor to encourage clubbers to get vaccinated

As clubs are beginning to reopen after the past 18 months of COVID-19 shutdowns, Carl Cox has decided to sit down with Dr. Kishnan Bodalia in a promotion with the NHS to encourage fans and clubbers to get vaccinated. Sharing the video to the NHS YouTube channel, Bodalia, who has been working in a COVID ward throughout the length of the pandemic, discusses the importance of why music fans need to get vaccinated. Cox said to fans who are questioning if they should get vaccinated,