Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Carl Cox sits down with doctor to encourage clubbers to get vaccinated

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs clubs are beginning to reopen after the past 18 months of COVID-19 shutdowns, Carl Cox has decided to sit down with Dr. Kishnan Bodalia in a promotion with the NHS to encourage fans and clubbers to get vaccinated. Sharing the video to the NHS YouTube channel, Bodalia, who has been working in a COVID ward throughout the length of the pandemic, discusses the importance of why music fans need to get vaccinated. Cox said to fans who are questioning if they should get vaccinated,

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clubbers#Vaccinations#Nhs#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public Healthdjmag.com

Carl Cox urges fans to get vaccinated: “It’s the only thing we can do to protect ourselves”

Carl Cox has urged fans to get vaccinated against coronavirus in a new interview. Following the announcement last month that proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for entry into nightclubs in England from the end of September, Carl Cox has appeared in an NHS video to discuss the importance of vaccination and how it supports the UK's nightlife sector.
Public Healthselector.news

Carl Cox Urges Fans to Get COVID-19 Vaccine in NHS Video

Influential DJ and producer Carl Cox has appeared in a new National Health System (NHS) video interview urging fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. To support the U.K. nightlife sector, Cox spoke with Dr. Kishan Bodalia about how getting vaccinated will help nightclubs and venues stay open after the end of September. At that time, England will begin to require proof of full vaccination for entry into such establishments.
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Shindig Pres. Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Anfisa Letyago, Anna Tur

3:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 6:30pm) Carl Cox returns Newcastle for a very special show from Times Square on Saturday 7th August!. Customer reviews of Shindig Pres. Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Anfisa Letyago, Anna Tur. Average rating:. 62%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Drink queue ridiculous,...
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Circus Presents Carl Cox Sat 14th August Liverpool

2:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 4:30pm) Circus returns with a HUGE lineup to Liverpool's BMD Warehouse. Customer reviews of Circus Presents Carl Cox Sat 14th August Liverpool. Absolutely amazing, Carl cox is a step above, Definitely one to see again. Atmosphere spot on. Posted 14th Aug 11:44pm. Overall rating: 5...
Austin, TXdancingastronaut.com

Seismic Dance Event shares 4.0 lineup: Dom Dolla, Bleu Clair, Black Coffee, Claptone and more

Come November 12 – 14, house and techno aficionados can make their way to Austin, Texas for the 2021 iteration of Seismic Dance Event, Seismic Dance Event 4.0. The festival has lifted the curtain on a dynamic phase one lineup featuring more than 50 choice acts including Dom Dolla, Black Coffee, Claptone, Dancing Astronaut Artist to Watch in 2021 Bleu Clair, and many more. Sets will be spread across seven-plus acres of land and three stages, complete with art installations and food trucks.
Musicravejungle.com

John Digweed & Nick Muir deliver 2 remixes for Joe T Vannelli and The Pressure

Dance music icon John Digweed and longtime studio collaborator Nick Muir have spent years crafting timeless productions together. Following the release of the 50-track compilation, Quattro II, from earlier this year, Digweed and Muir return to lend their remixes capabilities on two new stunning remixes. The latest offerings mark John...
MusicEDMTunes

Six Must-See Sets at ARC Music Festival

Labor Day Weekend is already upon us. While it signals the end of Summer for many up North, Chicago is going out with a bang. A brand new festival featuring the best of techno and the underground is the place to be this LDW. ARC Festival boasts an epic lineup of heavy hitters, rising stars, and future favorites. We’re going to highlight a few sets you absolutely cannot miss at ARC Festival.
Musicmixmag.net

SHERELLE announces compilation on new label BEAUTIFUL

SHERELLE has announced the first release by BEAUTIFUL, the platform she launched earlier this year. Across 19 original tracks, ’BEAUTIFUL PRESENTS: BEAUTIFUL VOL 1.’ will highlight exciting Black electronic artists on the scene, handpicked by the DJ, producer and label head herself. Read this next: SHERELLE: "There is going to...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Disclosure begin week of releases with groovy house single ‘In My Arms’

After several months off the release radar, Disclosure are bursting back on to the scene with style. The duo announced that they will release one song every day this week, leading up to “Never Enough” on Friday, August 20. The first single of the batch is “In My Arms,” a understated house offering with Disclosure’s trademark wavy synths and eclectic sampling. In a press release, Disclosure described the inspiration behind the track:
Musicdancingastronaut.com

SLANDER, Subtronics, JT Roach align on ‘Gravity’

SLANDER, Subtronics, and JT Roach are all blending their unique sounds and styles for their new single, “Gravity.” First debuted together at Forbidden Kingdom, the track finds SLANDER’s melodic sounds alongside Subtronics’ bouncing signature and JT Roach’s humming vocals on a ground-shaking single fit for festival grounds. SLANDER are gearing...
Theater & Dancedancingastronaut.com

Must stream: Crystal Skies, Mazare, & Bertie Scott dispatch ‘Cruel Summer’

American dance duo Crystal Skies has blended future bass colorings with drum ‘n’ bass percussion on its latest collaborative single, “Cruel Summer.” The Insomniac outfit designed the radio-friendly track with Italian producer Mazare, and also enlist alt-pop vocalist Bertie Scott for an enthralling topline. Released via Lost In Dreams of Insomniac Records, “Cruel Summer” marks Crystal Skies’ sixth original offering in 2021. Not to mention, the single also constitutes Crystal Skies’ second career collaboration with Mazare, dating back to 2020’s “Hear Me Now” featuring Luma. In a recent press release regarding the single’s conception, the production pair explained,
Theater & Dancedjmag.com

The Dance Music Archive documents 30 years of rave culture online

The Dance Music Archive has gone live, documenting 30 years of club and rave culture online. A huge resource, visitors to the website can sort by decade and year to discover leading music news from the day and specially curated Spotify playlists based on the biggest tracks of that time. Alternatively, search by artist, DJ, or radio show to be presented with countless historic recordings, many from original DAT tapes.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Charlotte de Witte, Enrico Sanguiliano distribute acidic remix of trance classic, ‘The Age Of Love’

Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano have released their highly anticipated remix of Age Of Love‘s 1990 trance classic “The Age Of Love” via Diki Records. The staggering rework, which follows the KNTXT label head’s adrenaline-fueled Formula EP released in April, lands as an alternative take to one of dance music’s most iconic tracks. The recently engaged Belgian-Italian couple shared in a joint statement about the track,
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Disclosure deliver their fourth single of the week, ‘Never Enough’

Disclosure’s promised week-long release spree is nearly at an end, as the pair release the titular fourth single from their upcoming Never Enough EP. The duo’s latest delivery, “Never Enough” finds the band of brothers continuing a nearly faultless run with a brand new house cut as they begin to round out their five-track EP. Following “Seduction,” “Happening,” and “In My Arms,” the title track lends an epic feel as only one track remains.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

NUZB further defines RetroFuture on STMPD RCRDS with junior EP, ‘Inception & Distracted’

RetroFuture truly has only one name in charge: NUZB. With both his RetroFuture EP and Stay By Me & Hot Sauce EP already checked into his STMPD RCRDS release calendar in 2021, NUZB is now reaching a feat that no one else on the label has even come close to flirting with this year, completing his EP trilogy through his tenth and eleventh STMPD RCRDS originals, “Inception” and “Distracted,” respectively.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Nubya Garcia Announces Latest Remix Album ‘Source ⧺ We Move’

Award-winning saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia has announced her latest project, a fully reimagined remix album titled Source ⧺ We Move. The project restructures and repurposes works from the musician’s debut solo album Source, which arrived in 2020. Source ⧺ We Move will be released via Concord Records on October...
Public Healthmixmag.net

Carl Cox teams up with the NHS to encourage people to get vaccinated

Carl Cox has teamed up with the NHS to encourage club-goers to get their COVID-19 vaccination. In a YouTube video posted onto the NHS's official account, Carl discusses with Dr Kishnan Bodalia - who works on the frontline on a COVID ward - why it is so important to get vaccinated if you plan to return to the club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy