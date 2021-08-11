Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Boy George at Saffron Walden Audley End House

stereoboard.com
 8 days ago

Boy George is an English new wave and soul singer-songwriter hailing from Bexley, Kent. A talented DJ, producer, and even fashion designer too, he's a totally unique character - there's definitely only one performer out their like Boy George.

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boy George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Fashion Designer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesKXLY

Doja Cat hits out at cancel culture

Doja Cat thinks some people “want to see everyone lose”. The 25-year-old rap star has hit out at cancel culture, and revealed that she prefers to respond to hate with love. She shared: “The chaos is entertaining, is it not? It happens but people have good reason to be upset...
Designers & CollectionsCosmopolitan

Princess Diana's Wedding Shoes Had a Secret Message Under the Heel

All royal weddings are completely over the top in terms of expense and general fancy vibes, but Princess Diana and Prince Charles' extravagant ceremony goes down as the most extra in history—in part because of Diana's iconic look. And while her puffy-sleeved, super '80s dress gets a lot of attention, Diana's shoes were also pretty spectacular—and had a secret message on the bottom of them.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
Santa Monica, CAgoodmorningamerica.com

Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies. On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy