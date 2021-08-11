Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

By Keith Speights
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Key Points

  • Innovative Industrial Properties currently owns properties in roughly half of the states that have legalized medical cannabis.
  • Intuitive Surgical is tapping only a fraction of the potential market for robotic surgical systems.
  • Nvidia's long-term growth drivers include gaming and artificial intelligence.

Buy low and sell high. You've no doubt heard that advice at some point. However, the old investing adage misses an important fact: The best stocks hit their previous peaks, then keep going even higher.

To be sure, there are some high-flying stocks that are riskier propositions because of their increased valuations. However, that doesn't mean that all stocks fall into that category. Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FsMrh_0bOE6yQl00
Image source: Getty Images.

Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. That's an impressive feat considering that the stock skyrocketed more than 580% over the last three years.

The company is organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry. Medical cannabis operators needing additional capital sell their properties to IIP, which then leases those properties back to them.

IIP isn't anywhere close to maxing out its potential. The company currently owns 73 properties in 18 states. Those states include some of the fastest-growing cannabis markets in the U.S. There are another 17 states (and likely more on the way) that IIP could expand into as well.

In addition to its great growth prospects, IIP also offers an attractive dividend. Its dividend yield stands at nearly 2.5% and would be a lot higher were it not for IIP's share price rising so much. The company has quadrupled its dividend payout over the last three years. More dividend hikes could be in store.

Intuitive Surgical

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) have also jumped more than 20% this year to an all-time high. And this is a stock that has delivered a lifetime gain so far of well over 16,600%.

It's possible that Intuitive Surgical could pull back somewhat over the near term. CEO Gary Guthart acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call: "The pandemic is not behind us, and additional infection growth may again strain hospital resources and impact our results in the future."

However, Intuitive's long-term prospects remain as strong as ever. The company's robotic surgical systems will likely be used in more than 1.5 million procedures this year. But that's still only one-fourth of the number of procedures performed annually for which Intuitive already has products and regulatory clearances.

Intuitive Surgical's growth prospects should expand as it rolls out new technology and obtains additional regulatory clearances. The company estimates that there are 20 million soft tissue surgeries performed each year that are candidates for robotic assistance.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) ranks as the biggest winner of these three high-flying growth stocks. The chipmaker's shares have vaulted more than 50% year to date and are close to the all-time high set last month. The stock has risen nearly 48,700% since its initial public offering in 1999.

Sure, there are a couple of potential issues that could temporarily derail Nvidia's impressive streak. A cryptocurrency crash could cause graphics processing unit (GPU) prices to tumble. Nvidia's pending acquisition of ARM Holdings also faces some regulatory hurdles.

Still, though, Nvidia claims multiple long-term tailwinds. Online gaming systems continue to demand more processing power, which creates a recurring market for new GPUs. Increasingly more apps use artificial intelligence, presenting another great growth opportunity for Nvidia.

Over the next decade and beyond, we could see more significant adoption of self-driving cars that rely on Nvidia's technology. In Facebook's Q2 conference call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg specifically mentioned Nvidia as a company that could benefit from the development of Facebook's metaverse. Nvidia stock should have plenty of room to run in the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
56K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Nvidia Gpu#Iipr#Reit#Intuitive#Intuitive Surgical#Nvidia Nvidia#Nvda#Arm Holdings#Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The 1 Stock I'd Buy Right Now

Don't add too many stocks to your portfolio; choose a few for optimum results. Even in a slowdown, this company's growth is strong. It can be tempting to add any and all stocks of the moment to your portfolio. But a small mix of growth and value stocks is your best bet to achieve long-term wealth. While 10 to 15 stocks are enough to diversify your portfolio, many experts recommend holding 20 to 25 for greater opportunities and lower exposure to risk. Investors who subscribe to this belief get a good mix between maximizing the benefit of owning the best growth stocks while locking in greater stability in their overall portfolios.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

The Biden administration announced plans to roll out booster doses for Americans fully vaccinated with messenger RNA vaccines. This news didn't provide a positive catalyst for Moderna because the U.S. has already agreed to buy more than enough doses to provide third shots. Today's decline is normal for Moderna because...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Next Year

GoPro has opened new high-margin revenue streams, and its profitability is soaring. Cohu is a critical piece of the semiconductor manufacturing process, and it's growing like a weed. With the stock market trading at or near all-time highs, investors have to work extra hard to find good value. It's not...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Underperforming Stocks Positioned for a Strong Reversal

It’s the nature of big money to flow from one asset class to another. Similarly, within equities, funds flow from overvalued or overbought stocks to underperforming stocks. Of course, there has to be a fundamental factor that backs the reversal. It’s also worth noting that the S&P 500 Index trades...
StocksZacks.com

3 Highly-Ranked Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Years

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks breaks down the market at the halfway point of August. We then explore three Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) tech stocks that provide exposure to different growth aspects of the market and might be worth buying for investors with longer-term horizons. The...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

An individual retirement account (IRA) can be an important piece of your retirement plan, but you need to invest in the right stocks to make the most of the account. A few different factors about your personal situation will determine which stocks are perfect for your IRA. Your age and risk tolerance dictate how you should balance growth, stability, and dividend income. Roth and traditional IRAs have different tax treatments, which also influence the stocks that are perfect for either type of account.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Value Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy Post-Earnings

Perion is an ad-tech company that connects publishers and brands. The company topped estimates in its second-quarter earnings report. Its valuation looks exceptionally cheap for its growth rate. The COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered the global economy and produced a number of winners and losers. Among the big winners from...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Off-the-Radar Small-Cap Growth Stocks I Bought in August

If your investing time frame is measured in years, it's always a good time to put money to work in the market. Sometimes incredible value can be found in little-followed stocks. For nearly 17 months, investors have enjoyed what's arguably the greatest bounce-back rally from a bear-market bottom in history....
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Ridiculously Profitable Growth Stocks Investors Are Sleeping On

Equitable Group (TSX:EQB) and goeasy (TSX:GSY) are two wildly profitable companies that many investors may be sleeping on. Certainly, alternative lending is not the sexiest business in the world following the disastrous events that unfolded in 2008. Since then, “subprime” has become a bit of a dirty word. Those who shied away from the alternative lenders since then have missed out on some pretty incredible gains.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple by 2030

PayPal's scale and network effect are difficult-to-disrupt competitive advantages. Square is striving to replace traditional banking with its product portfolio. Cloudflare's scale and software-defined networking model can prove to be solid differentiators in the long run. Last year, U.S. equities witnessed the shortest bear market ever. It was just 33...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. But a few niches have been left out of that surge as Wall Street chases seemingly more exciting growth in areas like cloud computing and e-commerce. That preference has created some...
StocksStreet.Com

AMD and 2 Other Stocks Jim Cramer Is Watching Thursday

Stocks were mixed in intraday trading after attempting to erase earlier losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 141.13 points, the Nasdaq was up 15.13 points and the S&P 500 was down 1.06 points. Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that he sees opportunities in...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Sinking Today

NRx plans to sell more than 2.7 million shares and stock options to investors in a private placement deal. The offering is expected to raise around $30 million in gross proceeds, which NRx intends to use to advance its pipeline candidates and market COVID-19 drug Zyesami. What happened. Shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $103.93

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.93.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Zomedica Stock Has Lost Its Luster

Zomedica's shares have plunged more than 80% after skyrocketing earlier this year. The company has experienced problems with a distribution partner being acquired and a development partner's delays. Zomedica could rebound once new assays for its Truforma instrument are available. February might seem like ages ago for Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) shareholders....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nutanix Stock Is Falling Sharply This Week

Channel checks aren't looking as good as expected, according to OTR Global. After exceeding its guidance across every metric for three quarters in a row, investors likely expect more of the same in fiscal Q4. The company reports earnings next month. What happened. Enterprise cloud computing specialist Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is...
StocksBenzinga

Palantir, Clover Health, Robinhood, Nvidia, AMC And More — Stocks Trending On WallStreetBets Today

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) continued to be the most-discussed stock on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy