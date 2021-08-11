Cancel
Knoxville, IA

60th Running Of The Knoxville Nationals Starts Tonight

By Derek Cardwell
 7 days ago

After not having the Knoxville Nationals last year, the 60th Running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals comes back with a vengeance this year. Like the 360 Nationals last week, several drivers have a realistic chance to win the Nationals on Saturday. Tonight is night one of two qualifying nights where half of the entrants run with the second half tomorrow night. After tonight and tomorrow, the top 16 in points will be locked into the first eight rows of Saturday night’s final race. 94.3 and 95.3 KNIA will bring you live coverage of all four nights of the Knoxville Nationals starting with Live Track Side at 5:00, Motor Racing Network’ s Winged Nation at 6:00, and Race Nights Live at 7:00. Races are also streamed live at kniakrls.com.

