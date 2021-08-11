Warren County Economic Development Small Business Grant Contest
The Warren County Economic Development Corporation 2021 Annual Small Business Grant Contest is underway, offering a grand prize grant for an existing and a start-up business. A $6,000 grant will be awarded to an existing business that applies, while a $4,000 grant will be awarded to a start-up, and all applications from businesses will be judged among a multitude of categories that will judge the economic impact of the funds and how they will be used.www.kniakrls.com
