Pella, IA

Pella Regional Encourages Masking as COVID-19 and RSV Cases Increase

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePella Regional Health Center is concerned about the growing spread of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in area communities. Pella Regional encourages the public over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks when around others in indoor settings due to the region being in a substantial or high COVID-19 transmission area as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To avoid contracting or spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19 and RSV, the public is encouraged to:

Dallas, TXPosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Melioidosis Disease Found In Dallas

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about Melioidosis, a deadly disease in Texas caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only disease in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Florida Statemycbs4.com

Increase in COVID-19 patients at North Florida Regional Medical Center

Gainesville — North Florida Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday staff was treating 223 patients positive for COVID-19. 54 of those patients are in the ICU. A hospital spokesperson says 41% of the patients at the hospital are being treated for COVID-19. Two weeks ago the hospital reported having 165 COVID-19...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Ontario County, NYMPNnow

Ontario County Public Health: 21 new COVID-19 cases Aug. 19

The new cases reported Thursday were throughout Ontario County, and ages ranged from 4 to 78 years old. Two of the people were fully vaccinated. Ontario County’s level of community transmission is “substantial” as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for new COVID-19 cases. Since the start...
Fairfax, VAfairfaxva.gov

COVID-19 Vaccine Third Dose FAQs

As of Aug. 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) now recommend a third dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) for people who have moderately or severely compromised immune systems. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about this recommendation:
Amarillo, TXMyhighplains.com

Masking encouraged to protect from RSV, flu, and other viruses this fall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local health officials are recommending masking to stop not only COVID-19 but also other respiratory viruses as the fall season approaches. Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, said it has been a busy year for upper respiratory infections, including RSV. “…the...
Marion County, IAkniakrls.com

Schools to Return to Pre-pandemic Form

As schools return to classes next week, they will do so in mostly pre-pandemic form. Marion County Public Health Director Kim Dorn says that after meetings with school officials, Public Health will also be scaling back their roles in schools this year. “We met with school nurses last week. We’re...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Unseasonable cases of RSV rather than COVID swamp Nationwide Children's

While COVID-19 cases have reportedly risen nationally among children, that trend has yet to show up locally. Instead, another common virus has squeezed Nationwide Children's Hospital in recent weeks. The pediatric hospital is dealing with a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which usually begins circulating more in the fall rather than late summer.
wallstreetrebel.com

CDC Studies Suggest Covid Vaccines’ Protection Weakening

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released three alarming studies on Wednesday that shows all Americans would require booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control’s release of three studies that indicate booster shots will be needed draws criticism and disagreement from some...
Mason County, WVPoint Pleasant Register

37 new COVID-19 cases reported in region

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday. In Mason County, 10 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in...

