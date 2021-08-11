Cancel
Marion County, IA

Marion County Supervisors Receive Smash Park Presentation, Secondary Road Fund Transfer and more Tuesday

By Jon Mohwinkle
kniakrls.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marion County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. They received a presentation from Mike Nardini with the City of Pella about the Prairie Ridge Commercial Renewal Plan regarding the new Smash Park location, with action coming at the next meeting. They approved a courthouse ground special event application for Freedom for Youth Knoxville, approved the vacation of a portion of 130th Place south of Knoxville, and approved the transfer of $2,549,449 from the Rural Basic Fund to the Secondary Road Fund.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

