Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

John Romano: Is the Bucs 2002 defense worthy of four Hall of Fame players?

By JOHN ROMANO
Bradenton Herald
 8 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Close your eyes, and you can still see the carnage they left behind. Broken quarterbacks and frightened receivers. Befuddled coordinators and furious fans. For 10 years, the Tampa Bay defense traveled the NFL countryside leaving a trail of punts and turnovers wherever it went. A top-10 scoring...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Shell
Person
Tony Dungy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Hall Of Famers#Super Bowls#Q A#Pittsburgh Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
Alabama State247Sports

Nick Saban impressed by Alabama OC Bill O'Brien so far

Alabama will open the 2021 college football season as the favorite to repeat as national champion even with the Crimson Tide having to replace a ton of talent on offense. That does not just apply to the roster, either — former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian accepted Texas' head coaching job, and Nick Saban replaced him with former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Morning Report: John Lynch is Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines. 'What a humbling honor': John Lynch thanks Walsh, 49ers during Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. By David Bonilla. Aug 8, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy