SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The topics of city infrastructure and recreation consumed a majority of the Sylacauga City Council work session Tuesday. Harry Ward of Engineering Design Technologies provided an update to the council on the progress of sidewalk redevelopment. His company is now 42 days into a 140 day contract. Site 1 (E. 2nd St. north to E 3rd St.) will be completed within the next week. Site 2 has not been started yet. Site 3 (W. 2nd St. north to W 3rd. St.) will be complete in the next 2-3 weeks. Site 4 (E. 5th St. north to E. 6th St. and Curran St. north to W. 6th St.) will be completed last. All projects are expected to be completed by Nov. 15 to meet ADA compliance set forth my ALDOT mandates.