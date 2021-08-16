Cancel
Petvivo Holdings, Inc. (PETV) Prices 2.5M Unit Offering at $4.50; Lists on Nasdaq

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETV, PETVW) ("PetVivo" or the "Company"), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for pets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 units, each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each unit is being sold to the public at a price of $4.50. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $11.25 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. The warrants will have a per share exercise price of $5.625, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants that are part of the units can only be purchased together in the offering but will be issued separately.

