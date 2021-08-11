UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) to Neutral

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) to $325.00 (from $310.00) ahead of earnings on 8/18. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We are increasing our PT from $310 to $325, based increased confidence in growth/upside as well as higher peer group multiples (PT assumes 49.0x NTM EPS). Based on discussions with investors re: both CDNS & SNPS, we believe investors want clarity on the following questions: 1) Will SNPS post continued q/q improvement in backlog (last Q grew MSD-% q/q)?; 2) Will SNPS generate increased bookings for SIG supportive of 15-20% LTgrowth?; 3) Can SNPS maintain licensing momentum in China following even more export restrictions?; 4) How may CDNS' forthcoming emulation/prototyping product cycles impact SNPS?; and 5) Can SNPS deliver OM's consistent w/the LT target of "rule of 45"?."