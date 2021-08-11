Cancel
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Tycho Peterson downgraded Talis Biomedical Corp. (NASDAQ: TLIS) from

www.streetinsider.com

MarketsStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) from
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Summit Insights Downgrades NVIDIA (NVDA) to Sell

Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan downgraded NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Hold
StocksStreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Upgrades Oatly Group AB (OTLY) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi upgraded Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Amcor Plc. (AMCR) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson downgraded Amcor Plc. (NYSE: AMCR) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $11.50
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Signature Pick, Synopsys (SNPS) PT Raised to $325 at Wells Fargo Ahead of Earnings

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) to $325.00 (from $310.00) ahead of earnings on 8/18. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We are increasing our PT from $310 to $325, based increased confidence in growth/upside as well as higher peer group multiples (PT assumes 49.0x NTM EPS). Based on discussions with investors re: both CDNS & SNPS, we believe investors want clarity on the following questions: 1) Will SNPS post continued q/q improvement in backlog (last Q grew MSD-% q/q)?; 2) Will SNPS generate increased bookings for SIG supportive of 15-20% LTgrowth?; 3) Can SNPS maintain licensing momentum in China following even more export restrictions?; 4) How may CDNS' forthcoming emulation/prototyping product cycles impact SNPS?; and 5) Can SNPS deliver OM's consistent w/the LT target of "rule of 45"?."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Downgrades South State (SSB) to Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Tyler Stafford downgraded South State (NASDAQ: SSB) from Overweight
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Downgrades Laird Superfoods Inc. (LSF) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst George Kelly downgraded Laird Superfoods Inc. (NYSE: LSF) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $23.00 (from $42.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Laird Superfoods Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Laird Superfoods Inc. click here. Shares of Laird...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Downgrades ADP (ADP) to Neutral

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credit Suisse analyst Kevin McVeigh downgraded ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $215.00. The analyst comments "We downgrade ADP to Neutral [from Outperform]...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lifted to "Buy" at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Assumes Broadridge Financial (BR) at Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Puneet Jain assumes coverage on Broadridge Financial (NYSE: BR)
StocksStreetInsider.com

'Great Story, Fair Price': Seaport Downgrades Morgan Stanley (MS) to 'Neutral'

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) are down by 1.5% in today's trading session following a downgrade to 'Neutral' from
StocksStreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Carrier Global (CARR) to Neutral

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier downgraded Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $60.00 (from
BusinessZacks.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Invests in Real-Time Payments, Unveils Service

JPM - Free Report) has launched a real-time payments option called “request for pay.” The news was first reported by Reuters. Request for pay will allow corporate clients to send payment requests to JPMorgan’s millions of retail customers, who use its app or website. Per the bank’s global head of real-time payments, Cyrus Bhathawalla, the offering will help in speeding up the payment process. It will reduce costs as well as the time it takes for corporate clients to receive their payments.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Barclays Downgrades DaVita (DVA) to Equalweight

Barclays analyst Sarah James downgraded DaVita (NYSE: DVA) from Overweight

