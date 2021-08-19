Cancel
Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (CNTQU) Prices Upsized 11M Unit Offering at $10/unit

 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "CNTQU" beginning August 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin trading separately, the Company expects that the common stock and redeemable warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "CNTQ" and "CNTQW," respectively.

