Search for missing Isanti Woman ends tragically

(Isanti MN-) A woman missing for the past 5 days has been found dead north of the Twin Cities. FOX-9 news says the body of 32-year-old Amanda Jo VanGrinsven was found by investigators Tuesday evening on property in rural Athens Township, south of Isanti. VanGrinsven was last seen leaving The Isanti VFW, heading for The Dugout Bar in Bethel on August 5th. She never reported to work the next day and the search began. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.