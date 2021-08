Tributes are being paid to a five-year-old boy who was pulled from a river in Bridgend, South Wales.A 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the boy’s death, South Wales Police said.The boy, named locally as Logan Williamson, was found in the Ogmore River in the Sarn area of Bridgend, on Saturday.Floral tributes and cards were left near the scene of Logan’s discovery on Saturday and tributes from family friends have begun to pour in on Facebook. One wrote: “He was a beautiful boy. He was kind, funny, polite, handsome...