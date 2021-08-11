Cancel
Texas City Is In Search Of Kyles In An Attempt To Break Guinness Record

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. Looking for something to do Labor Day weekend? Well, if your name happens to be Kyle, a city in Texas wants your company. Kyle, Texas, is hoping to set a world record by gathering the most people named Kyle ever. There will be hot air balloons, live music and, oh, so many Kyles. Every Kyle who shows up will get a T-shirt, free entry and leave with quite a story. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

