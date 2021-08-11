MPCA Reports More Spills Along Line 3 Pipeline

(Bemidji, MN) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is reporting that there have been more drilling fluid spills along the Line 3 pipeline project than previously thought. In a letter to state lawmakers, the MPCA said there were 28 releases at 12 river crossing locations between June 8th and August 5th. More than a dozen of those spills flowed into wetlands. The MPCA says the spills are under investigation as potential violations of Enbridge's water permit. Drilling fluid is not considered toxic, but it can impact aquatic life.