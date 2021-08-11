Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

MPCA Reports More Spills Along Line 3 Pipeline

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 8 days ago

(Bemidji, MN) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is reporting that there have been more drilling fluid spills along the Line 3 pipeline project than previously thought. In a letter to state lawmakers, the MPCA said there were 28 releases at 12 river crossing locations between June 8th and August 5th. More than a dozen of those spills flowed into wetlands. The MPCA says the spills are under investigation as potential violations of Enbridge's water permit. Drilling fluid is not considered toxic, but it can impact aquatic life.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Bemidji, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spills#Mpca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Texas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul

A controversial GOP-backed voting bill is one step closer to becoming law after several Texas House Democrats returned to the state capital building on Thursday, ending a more than month-long boycott that brought the legislature to a halt. The state’s lower chamber barely achieved quorum Thursday night with 99 members,...
LawPosted by
CNN

FTC files fresh antitrust complaint seeking to break up Facebook

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission renewed its bid to break up Facebook (FB) on Thursday by filing an amended complaint in federal court alleging the tech giant has monopolized social media and harmed competition. The new complaint comes nearly two months after a federal judge tossed out the original...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy