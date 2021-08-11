Pilot Program In Virginia City Will Give $500 A Month To Low-Income Families

Nearly 90% of seniors say they want to stay in their homes, according to AARP. Yet, just 4% of homes are considered "age friendly." The lack of often simple modifications to bathrooms, kitchens, entryways and stairs leaves seniors at greater risk of falls, isolation and loss of dignity. Pat Lund, Age Well At Home program manager for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, has witnessed the thrill of reclaimed independence among older people gifted with easy yet lifesaving additions. Those opportunities will grow with a just-announced $836,000, three-year Older Adults Home Modification grant from HUD. Lund talks about how the grant will make home indeed a sweet place for hundreds of homeowners.
