Pilot Program In Virginia City Will Give $500 A Month To Low-Income Families

WFAE
 8 days ago

NPR's Noel King talks to Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson about the city implementing a program this fall to send $500 debit cards to low-income families every month for two years.

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

