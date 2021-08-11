Cancel
PSG's signing of Messi in line with fair play rules, says club president

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The signing of Lionel Messi by French powerhouse Paris St Germain was in line with European football’s financial fair play rules, the club’s president said on Wednesday.

“We follow the financial fair play rules,” Nasser al-Khelaifi told a news conference alongside Messi.

The owners of PSG, the deep-pocketed Qatar Sports Investment, have spent lavishly on its star-studded line-up in recent years.

Al-Khelaifi said people would be “shocked” by the financial revenues Messi would bring the club, though he quipped: “I hope Leo will not ask for more salary.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Lough and Alison Williams)

Reuters

Reuters

