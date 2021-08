By April 2020, schools in 170 countries were closed to curtail COVID-19 transmission. In India, 247 million children have been out of the classroom for over a year. Beyond the devastating consequences school closures are having on learning, health experts are particularly concerned about vulnerable Indian children missing out on the free lunch they receive at school. The findings of our new paper in Nature Communications suggest that the current disruption of India’s school feeding program could have consequences for the next generation of children as well.