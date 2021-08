When met backstage at Bloodstock Festival 2021, Dani Filth confirms that the 'Perfect' singer has invited him to the latter's to talk about them working on new music together. AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran is planning to write new music for heavy rockers Cradle of Filth. The band's frontman, Dani Filth, has confirmed he and the "Perfect" singer have been talking about working together, and he can't wait to see what closet death metal fan Ed has to offer.