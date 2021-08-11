Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Which current college football coach could be as successful and beloved as Bobby Bowden? The College Football Playoff Show

By Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Bobby Bowden died at age 91 with a legacy that included winning at the highest level of college football, but it didn’t start with that. Bowden was beloved. “Sometimes it’s not what you do, but who you are that is truly important, and no one embodies...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
143K+
Followers
67K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bobby Bowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Q A#Spotify#Texas A M#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Footballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Bobby Bowden tributes pour in after the college football legend passed away

Bobby Bowden died peacefully early Sunday morning surrounded by his wife and their 6 children at his home. It was revealed recently that Bowden was diagnosed with a terminal illness, and Terry Bowden, his son and Louisiana-Monroe head coach, revealed his father had pancreatic cancer. Bowden succumbed to cancer early Sunday morning.
Florida Statechatsports.com

The Last of the Southern Charmers: Bobby Bowden's Legacy at Florida State And In College Football

Bobby Bowden, Southern Conference, American football, Florida, Florida State Seminoles football, Miami, Jimbo Fisher, Tallahassee. The last of the college football Southern charmers has left us, and the sport is a little more bland in his wake. Bobby Bowden, who could win in a recruit’s living room, a press conference, a booster gathering or a stadium on Saturdays, has died at age 91.
Florida StateESPN

Tributes pour in honoring Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden

Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning, and the game lost one of its indelible icons. Bowden coached at Florida State from 1976 to 2009, building the Seminoles' program into a national powerhouse. He won the 1993 and 1999 national championships and produced two Heisman trophy winners and scores of All-Americans and NFL draft picks. He also won 357 games in his coaching career, ranking second all time.
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban shares what Bobby Bowden meant to college football

Only hours after Bobby Bowden’s passing was announced, Alabama coach Nick Saban stepped to the podium for the first time during fall camp and discussed the Florida State coaching legend. “Coach Bobby Bowden’s passing is something that really saddens all of college football,” Saban said. “This guy was probably the...
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Bobby Bowden Legacy | The College Football Experience (Ep. 789)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reflects on the legacy of Bobby Bowden and what he meant to college football. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) key in on what an amazing career and life that former Florida State and West Virginia head coach Bobby Bowden led. The guys reflect on what Florida State teams they enjoyed most and what rivalries and games that stand out when looking back on the awesome career Bobby Bowden had in college football. The guys also project just what this means for the season opener for Florida State against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.
Florida StateWINKNEWS.com

Remembering legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden

A funeral service was held Saturday for legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden. He coached the Seminoles football team for 34 years and retired in 2010 after building Florida State into a national powerhouse. At FSU, Bowden built a culture of excellence, hard work, and winning. That was...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Nebraska StateCorn Nation

Nebraska Football Is In Trouble Frosted Flakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska announced Wednesday that the NCAA is looking into its football program after a report said Cornhuskers staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic.
New York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.

Comments / 0

Community Policy