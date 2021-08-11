Car pursuit ends with a foot chase on the Broken Arrow Expressway

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A man and woman have been arrested following an overnight chase on the Broken Arrow Expressway, Wednesday morning.

Catoosa Police called for BAPD to assist in a pursuit with a car driving at dangerous speeds and performing unsafe lane changes around 2 a.m.

Catoosa Police terminated their pursuit, and when Broken Arrow Police attempted to stop the car, it took off on the highway.

Broken Arrow Police Sgt. Eric Nester says the car stopped in the middle of the highway, and the male driver got out and tried to get away on foot. The female passenger stayed in the car.

Sgt Nester says the man attempted to run to the nearby Sherwin-Williams, but was caught by police and arrested.

The female passenger in the car was also arrested.

When police searched the vehicle, Sgt. Nester says stolen catalytic converters were discovered in the back seat.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released, but Sgt. Nester said both already had outstanding warrants for other offenses.

