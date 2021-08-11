Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

John Clay: A normal college football season in 2021 is far from a sure thing

By John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — As strange as it sounds, college football needs to take Lane Kiffin’s lead. That’s right, Lane Kiffin. The “Bad Boy” of SEC football coaches. The offensive whiz kid who left Tennessee after one season, got fired at USC, sparred with Nick Saban at Alabama, resurrected his head coaching career at Florida International and who in his first season as head coach at Ole Miss put up big numbers in 2020.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#College Football Season#American Football#Usc#Florida International#Ole Miss#Rebels#Sec Football Media Days#Lsu#Indiana University#University Of Kentucky#Sports Illustrated#Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Related
College Sportshannapub.com

Ranking the SEC coaches

You know how you always start off a quiz with an easy question, and then follow up with harder questions. (I don’t think my teachers got that memo). And are there any more horrifying two words than pop quiz?. Anyway, CBS Sports and 247Sports banded together earlier in the offseason...
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
Auburn, GAPosted by
FanBuzz

Bo Nix Gets Engaged to Auburn Cheerleader

Quarterback Bo Nix arrived at Auburn University with big expectations. His father, Patrick Nix, was an Auburn football legend and Bo was named the starting quarterback for the 2019 season opener against Oregon. It was a new phase for the true freshman and a new phase for the Auburn football...
NFLNew York Post

Urban Meyer sees big weakness holding Tim Tebow back with Jaguars

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer laid out Tim Tebow’s strengths and weaknesses, and what the former Jets quarterback and Mets minor league outfielder needs to do to make Jacksonville’s roster as a tight end. “He has good hands. In his drill work, he’s great, but when you get in a...
Alabama StatePosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban’s huge new Alabama contract will set a record

Alabama announced the terms of Nick Saban’s new contract at the school, and the numbers are unsurprisingly eye-watering. While Saban’s base salary remains the same, the Alabama coach’s talent fee got a big hike in his new extension, which runs through the 2028 season. In 2023-24, Saban will become the first college head coach to make eight figures annually when his salary jumps to $10.3 million. The final six years of the deal are all over $10 million, topping out at $11.5 million in 2028-29.
Posted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s Biggest Threat This Season

As the reigning national champions, Alabama have a big target on their back this year. While the Crimson Tide are widely expected to dominate all opposition this year, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes there’s one team that can challenge them for national title supremacy. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Finebaum suggested...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nick Saban Had 1 Main Reason For Rejecting Texas

After Mack Brown left Texas football back in 2013, the program went all out searching for its next big-time head coach. Going after the biggest name in college football, the Longhorns reportedly offered Alabama head coach Nick Saban the job and a $100 million contract — but one thing kept him away.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Ohio Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban shares update on Ohio State transfer WR Jameson Williams

After his team finished an evening practice in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media and spoke on a number of topics surrounding the Crimson Tide as they prepare for the 2021 season. Charlie Potter of BamaOnline247 tweeted Saban’s comments on Ohio State junior transfer wide...

Comments / 0

Community Policy