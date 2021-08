Bianca Brown has been named Chief Program Officer at Education Foundation of Sarasota County, announced Jennifer Vigne, foundation president. As CPO, Brown will oversee all existing direct student and teacher services. A key member of the organization’s senior leadership team, she also will work collaboratively and strategically to develop emerging programs, and to plan, design and implement timely and relevant new direct services programs supporting the Education Foundation’s vision to unite its community to prepare each and every student for life.