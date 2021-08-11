Cancel
Beyoncé tells Harper’s Bazaar she seems ‘Closed Off’

By Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyonce says: “I’m grateful I have the ability to choose what I want to share,” she told the magazine. “One day I decided I wanted to be like Sade and Prince. I wanted the focus to be on my music, because if my art isn’t strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I’m in the wrong business. My music, my films, my art, my message — that should be enough.

