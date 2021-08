One battle between billionaires may be over, but the war continues. Forget about Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson and those brief joyrides to the edge of space that we saw last month. The real conflict to watch is between Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX, and the stakes are much higher than the Karman Line and which imaginary boundary marks the beginning of space. This time the feud has ensnared NASA and could hold hostage humanity's leading plan to return to the moon.