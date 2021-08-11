Carl P. Leubsdorf: Pandemic revealing depths of nation's divide
Unfortunately, Barack Obama was wrong when he blamed pundits for trying “to slice-and-dice our country into red states and blue states. “There is not a liberal America and a conservative America — there is the United States of America,” the future 44th president contended at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, seeking to make a case that unifying attitudes often transcended partisan lines.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0