Red Wings sign Jakub Vrana to three-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms with left wing Adam Erne on a two-year contract. Erne, 26, enjoyed a breakout season in his second campaign in Detroit, placing among Red Wings leaders with 11 goals (T1st), nine assists (T5th), 26 penalty minutes (T3rd), three power-play goals (T1st), six power-play points (T2nd), 71 shots on goal (9th), a 15.5 shooting percentage (5th) and 82 hits (1st). His 20 points in 45 games tied his career high, set in 2018-19 with Tampa Bay over 65 games, and quadrupled the offensive point total (5) from his first season with the Red Wings in 11 fewer games. Erne also posted Detroit’s longest point streak of the season, spanning eight games from April 1-15 and making him just the seventh Red Wings player to log a point streak of eight-or-more games over the last 10 seasons. In five NHL seasons with the Red Wings and Lightning, the 6-foot-1, 212-pound winger has totaled 52 points (26-26-52) and 116 penalty minutes in 215 games.