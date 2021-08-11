Cancel
NHL

Red Wings sign Jakub Vrana to three-year deal

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings and forward Jakub Vrana agreed to terms on a three-year contract to avoid arbitration. Vrana was acquired by Detroit in a trade with Washington in April. He recorded 11 points in 11 games with the Red Wings last season.

