Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lagrange; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Steuben, Noble, northwestern De Kalb and southeastern Lagrange Counties through 630 AM EDT At 549 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Albion, or near Ligonier, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Albion around 555 AM EDT. Rome City around 605 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Kendallville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH