Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, De Kalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash, Whitley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Huntington; Kosciusko; Noble; Wabash; Whitley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Allen, northern Wabash, southern Noble, Whitley, southwestern De Kalb, northwestern Huntington and southeastern Kosciusko Counties through 645 AM EDT At 553 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pierceton to 8 miles northwest of Wabash. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pierceton around 600 AM EDT. Columbia City around 605 AM EDT. North Manchester and Tri-lakes around 610 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Churubusco, Andrews, Huntington, Avilla and Garrett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whitley County, IN
County
Huntington County, IN
City
Wabash, IN
City
Avilla, IN
City
Huntington, IN
County
Dekalb County, IN
County
Wabash County, IN
City
Columbia City, IN
City
North Manchester, IN
County
Allen County, IN
County
Noble County, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
City
Noble, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy