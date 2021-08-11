Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, De Kalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Huntington; Kosciusko; Noble; Wabash; Whitley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Allen, northern Wabash, southern Noble, Whitley, southwestern De Kalb, northwestern Huntington and southeastern Kosciusko Counties through 645 AM EDT At 553 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pierceton to 8 miles northwest of Wabash. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pierceton around 600 AM EDT. Columbia City around 605 AM EDT. North Manchester and Tri-lakes around 610 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Churubusco, Andrews, Huntington, Avilla and Garrett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH