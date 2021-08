Birmingham is one of England's most up-and-coming cities. Located in the West Midlands region, the city was formerly an 18th-century manufacturing center, with many traces of its industrialization still seen today. It's found midway between London and Manchester, making it a great destination on a longer England trip, or Birmingham is great as a long weekend stay. From its museums, like the expansive Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, to its culture, like the renowned Birmingham Symphony Hall, Birmingham has a lot to offer its visitors. Here are ten of the best things to do in Birmingham.