Letter: Root of problem is mismanaged forests

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 8 days ago

Many years ago I was a forester and timberland manager. I fought many fires. There used to be fire watchtowers on top of mountains and forestry firefighters in small camps. If a fire tower saw smoke he dialed it in and another fire tower dialed it in and believe it or not, a fire truck and crew put the fire out.

