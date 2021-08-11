Letter: Root of problem is mismanaged forests

I have inquired about the reasoning for our forest roads remaining closed to public access during the summer months, to enjoy our forests. The only response that I have gotten was from Paul Busch (development director for the Friends of the Clearwater) {free press letter July 18}. He has stated that opening these roads would be illegal. Why is it illegal to open roads that have been open in the past and have not had any logging activity in them for decades? Again, Slate Creek District opens locked roads every year on the same national forest. He said that logging reduces quality wildlife habitat. Wrong. Logging and thinning our forests enhances forage for the animals and is desperately needed. Much of the Clearwater District is dense, thick overstory that sunlight cannot reach the floor for plant growth. Our farmers harvest their crops when they are mature, not letting them rot, and go to waste. Our forest crops need the same treatment. Paul also said that the Forest Service closed these roads until the logged areas had recovered. How long does it take for recovery? I know that many areas have not been touched since the mid ‘80s when wildlife populations flourished. It takes much less time to recover from today’s logging practices than it does from fire. These roads were never determined to be permanently closed. They were put in for timber harvest, firewood cutting, huckleberry picking, hiking, hunting, bike riding, etc. In other words, multi-use of our forest. We the public help keep these roads cleared for access in the event of a fire, for suppression efforts. I again contacted the supervisor’s office and spoke with an office specialist, who told me the persons responsible for managing forest road access were out on a “detail assignment,” but that she would deliver the messages. I truly hope that our managers will spend their time managing our unhealthy forests so that other groups will not be able to hold up progress for getting the job on the ground completed, before it is too late.