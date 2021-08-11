Looking for something to do this weekend in the Springfield area? Here are 5 ideas

The Illinois State Fair is finally back. The 11-day event begins Thursday as the opening day features The Twilight Parade — beginning at 5:30 p.m. from Lincoln Park, discounted carnival rides and a 7:30 p.m. performance from Sammy Hagar and The Circle. The rock supergroup kicks off more than a week’s worth of Grandstand headliners. Over the next few days, you won’t want to miss Friday’s 8 p.m. performance featuring singer Kane Brown with county band Restless Road, Toby Keith with Craig Morgan on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. as country music again takes the spotlight and Monday’s 7:30 p.m. free tribute to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Neil Diamond by The Traveling Salvation Show. Visit www2.illinois.gov/StateFair/Entertainment/Grandstand to see prices for all Grandstand performances and to purchase tickets.