Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Looking for something to do this weekend in the Springfield area? Here are 5 ideas

The State Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois State Fair is finally back. The 11-day event begins Thursday as the opening day features The Twilight Parade — beginning at 5:30 p.m. from Lincoln Park, discounted carnival rides and a 7:30 p.m. performance from Sammy Hagar and The Circle. The rock supergroup kicks off more than a week’s worth of Grandstand headliners. Over the next few days, you won’t want to miss Friday’s 8 p.m. performance featuring singer Kane Brown with county band Restless Road, Toby Keith with Craig Morgan on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. as country music again takes the spotlight and Monday’s 7:30 p.m. free tribute to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Neil Diamond by The Traveling Salvation Show. Visit www2.illinois.gov/StateFair/Entertainment/Grandstand to see prices for all Grandstand performances and to purchase tickets.

www.sj-r.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Craig Morgan
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Toby Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Gannett#Cat#The Illinois State Fair#Rock And Roll Hall#Race Riot#Pbs#Buzz Bomb Brewing Company#Forever Home Feline Ranch#Dumb Records#Attic Salt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
NAACP
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy