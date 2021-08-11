Letter: What is happening to downtown Chico?

As a property owner in downtown Chico, I consider that we are stewards of this wonderful jewel of our city. Unfortunately, I see a few property owners have lost sight of that. There are several vacant buildings that had good tenants who for whatever reason had to move or leave town. We lost some well- known retailers in the past; I do not know the details but as a property owner, I would have worked to keep them. If a national retailer cannot make it, why would any other national or large retailer take a chance on downtown Chico? We have only one national chain, Fleet Feet, whereas San Luis Obispo has many with a smaller population.