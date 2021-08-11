Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orland, CA

Letter: CUSD strikes again with mask mandate

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 8 days ago

The CUSD did it again! They voted to keep masks on kids indoors AND enforce it! While other school districts like Orland have said they won’t enforce the “mask mandate” for children, put in place by Newsom’s CDPH, and make teachers “mask police.” CUSD decided that if a child doesn’t comply with wearing a mask they will first be moved to an outdoor area for “independent learning” and more non-compliance will get them online education only. BCPH representative Nan Star, when asked specifically, affirmed “facial coverings decrease transmission of Covid.” This is NOT science!

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Orland, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Face Masks#Online Education#Strikes Again#School Children#Cusd#Cdph#Bcph#Covid#Cdc#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
EducationTri-City Herald

Parent rips face mask off teacher in confrontation at school, Texas district says

A teacher’s face mask worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 was ripped off by a parent days before the first day of school in Texas, according to a school official. A statement, titled “Creating An Oasis For Our Students,” provided insights into the return to school at Eanes Independent School District in Austin as well as details on unfortunate situations like the face mask incident. Eanes ISD is a K-12 school district.
Educationmycommunitysource.com

Gov. Murphy to announce mask mandates again for schools in the fall

Governor Phil Murphy is expected to mandate masks for children in schools just two months after saying that masks would not be required. Murphy will lay out his guidelines at a 1:15 pm news conference on Friday, August 6. At the end of June, Murphy said that the state would...
Chico, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Masks, facial coverings will be required indoors for CUSD students

CHICO — Facial coverings, either masks or face shields, will be required for all Chico Unified School District students while indoors when the school year begins Aug. 16. The Chico Unified School District board of trustees passed the decision 3-1 during Wednesday night’s special board meeting at Pleasant Valley High School’s Center for the Arts. Trustee Matt Tennis voted against the motion and trustee Caitlin Dalby was absent from the meeting.
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Letter: Masks are crucial tools as virus variant strikes

The political cartoon in the Aug. 2 appears to suggest that guidance on masking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the pandemic has been haphazard or random. It risks providing reinforcement to readers who would rather not follow the latest CDC guidance. It is true that the...
Massachusetts StateMetroWest Daily News

Letter: Massachusetts needs indoor mask mandate for all schools

The Commonwealth needs a state-wide universal indoor masking mandate for all Massachusetts schools. I have watched state after state attempt to react after-the-fact to this fourth viral surge. Even states where the minor inconvenience of masking has been framed as an individual rights issue are recognizing — too late — that additional measures are necessary to stop their hospitals from being overwhelmed.
ScienceRockford Register-Star

Letter: A mask is not always a mask

I have seen several broadcasts recently regarding the effectiveness of face masks. It seems there are many opinions regarding which type. Reportedly, the single covering face mask is totally ineffective in stopping any virus, but great for other uses. The so-called 'drug store variety' again is not very effective when...
Lawton, OKPosted by
KLAW 101

Will The Lawton City Council Mandate Masks City Wide Again?

With masks now being required once again at all city owned properties, I think most people are naturally starting to wonder if and when the city wide mandate will follow. It's a fair question, and I'd doubt anyone with sway could give a straight answer to it anyway. There's just too much unknown about this current spike of the covid at the moment to make a definitive call at the moment, especially since the success or failure of the last mandate is still unclear.
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

Mask mandates won’t solve anything (Letters)

I do not look forward to being told or forced to wear a mask again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides data and recommendations, but leaders in government must consider all factors when implementing policy. Below is data provided by the CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for the month of July 2021.
Kershaw County, SCchronicle-independent.com

Editorial: COVID-19 strikes again

MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center’s (KMC) decision to close its doors to visitors again highlights the fact that COVID-19 -- especially the Delta variant -- is striking Kershaw County again. While we feel sorry for anyone who can no longer visit loved ones being treated there, we do understand the caution.
California Statesjvsun.com

Calif. strikes back at Clovis Unified, stiffens up school mask mandate

Clovis Unified’s hopes of allowing for parents and students the widest possible latitude related to mask-wearing in the classroom collided with stiff resistance from California public health officials and the region’s largest children’s hospital. Now, it’ll follow state rules on masks in the classroom. One week after approving mask rules...
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Mask-mandate meeting behavior was a familiar scene

Regarding “Page doubles down on support for embattled St. Louis County health director” (Aug. 4): The horrific behavior displayed at the July 27 St. Louis County Council vote to overturn the county’s renewed mask mandate does not surprise me at all. In fact, it is a reminder of the blatant disregard for human life that some St. Louis County residents share.
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Gov. Ducey's Law Blocking Mask Mandates Must Be Defied

Amphitheater’s Superintendent Jaeger recently announced “we will not violate the law” by implementing a mask mandate. History is littered with examples of unjust and immoral laws: Slavery was legal. Women’s suffrage was illegal. By unconscionably barring mask mandates and public health measures, local leaders' hands have been bound from protecting our children, our neighbors, our community.
Illinois Statetaylorvilledailynews.com

State Again Telling School Superintendents Mask Mandate Must Be Enforced

Taylorville School Superintendent Doctor Chris Dougherty shared with Regional Radio News this morning, an e-mail she received Wednesday afternoon from Illinois State School Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala regarding the Governor’s executive order requiring masks be worn in all schools in the state. Ayala’s e-mail said in part that while the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy