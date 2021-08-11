Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Letter: Remember, it’s just a piece of cloth

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 8 days ago

I found this sealed package. Inside was a piece of cloth with loops on the end. I put the cloth over my face and the loops over my ears. Immediately I felt my rights and cherished liberties slipping away. My soul was leaving my body. I began to panic when I heard a voice from on high which said: “You moron. It’s a piece of cloth designed to help save your miserable life.”

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloth
Related
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
AnimalsHenry County Daily Herald

Teeniest Baby Found in a Sink Decides That a Stuffed Bunny is His Mom | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Teeniest little baby found in a sink decides that a stuffed bunny is his mom — then he becomes a wild teenager! 🤗💗. To see more of these amazing rescues, check out Arctic Fox Daily on Instagram: http://thedo.do/arcticfoxdaily and Facebook: http://thedo.do/arctic_fox_daily. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Men with Black Eyes Met on a Plane and Had a Conversation

Two men boarded the same plane and also had their seat numbers next to each other. After they settled down for the flight, they discovered they both sported a black eye. The men were so surprised that they started a conversation to find out how each of them ended up with a black eye. The first guy explained that when he got to the airport in the morning, he went to the ticket counter where he met the woman who handed tickets to customers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

“I Asked My Dad to Choose between His New Family and Me”– Discussion of the Day

Several youngsters have exposed their side of the story, giving us a glimpse that not all blended families have that classic “happily ever after” scenario. Around 1,300 new blended families are formed in the U.S. daily, and about 75% claim they’re not getting enough resources to navigate their blended family situation. Forming a stepfamily isn’t a decision to be taken lightly because experts claim it takes an average family up to seven years to blend thoroughly.
Beauty & FashionSFGate

New Malachite Bracelet Helps Anxious Feelings Melt Away

This Malachite bracelet works to soothe during stressful moments. Malachite is known around the world as the most popular anti-anxiety stone, and the new Anti-Anxiety Bracelet from Conscious Items harnesses this power to keep you protected. This bracelet will help dispel negative energies from you and allow your mind to be at ease and peace in these troubled times.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Wear Dresses Practically Every Day—This "Pretty" Trend Is My Absolute Fave

If you know me well, you'll know that dresses are basically my second skin. In fact, on most days, you can spot me in some type of dress, whether it's a comfy tank dress to work in at home or a pretty floral frock for a weekend brunch. There is one particular style I'm obsessed with at the moment: ruched dresses. As it's one of the prettiest styles out there this season, I've spotted them all over the fashion set, on my feed, and at my favorite retailers this summer.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

Weird But True: Doing This 5-Minute Ritual Kind of Changed the Shape of My Face

There are plenty of bogus beauty devices out there, and I've tried a lot of them (due to my line of work, obviously, and if I'm being honest, some vanity). In an age when many of us crave quick fixes in the name of beauty, gadgets and gizmos aplenty can be tempting. Many of said gadgets and gizmos purport high-scale anti-aging benefits or instantaneous firming perks, but the thing is most of them are flukes, and the majority definitely aren't worth your hard-earned cash. Face-massaging and skin-tightening tools, in particular, are having a big moment right now, and while the latter are usually pretty high-tech, the former are typically lower-lift when it comes to usage and maintenance. That said, just because they're lower-tech doesn't mean the best face massagers aren't effective, and while they might not tighten and lift like a professional treatment, they can definitely help depuff, lift, tone, and massage away muscle tightness.
ScienceFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Masks work. Just look at last year's cold and flu season

Here is a personal story of no scientific value but telling a truth all the same. During this last year of mask wearing and social distancing I never got a cold or the flu, my kids and wife never experienced any illness at all. During a “normal” year we would pass around a few colds and sniffles to each other but given our adherence to safety measures blocking airborne and social transmission we had zero infections from common airborne viruses. Zero!
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Appreciate letter writer’s sentiment

Thank you Mark Caplin for your sensitive comments regarding the fire losses: “It’s Ok to be angry. But continue to help, support and love each other. As much as we want to, there’s nobody to blame. As the song says, “Let it go.””. Brenda Lantow. Quincy.
Paradise, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Disgust and anger were well-placed

I am a former Paradise resident who, along with my wife, lost everything we ever amassed during our married lifetime. That includes our close friends and neighbors who also lost not only personal belongings, but family members as well. The mere fact that PG&E COULD have had any responsibility for this most recent blaze, the Dixie Fire, brings back sorrow, madness, and hurt that THEIR Camp Fire brought to my family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy