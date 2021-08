I’m saddened by all of the vaccine misinformation floating around and by the number of people who ought to know better who have been influenced by that misinformation. But I must confess to a little amusement at conservatives screaming about their “rights” when their employer imposes a vaccine mandate. Throughout history, conservatives have been remarkably consistent in believing that the ONLY rights in the workplace are the rights of the boss and that workers have no rights at all and should just feel grateful to have a job.