Business operating systems to drive value and meet objectives

By Ben Fletcher
Itproportal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a structured plan that outlines how you operate your business is crucial and can be the difference between success and failure. There are numerous different operating methods out there, including the Entrepreneurial Operating System and OKRs, but ultimately it is important to choose one or you’ll need to create one – which can be a lot of work. I like the fact that with the ‘off the shelf’ version everyone can read the same books and use the same language. Being structured and purposeful (i.e. thinking carefully about the outcomes you want to achieve) in setting objectives and thinking about how you operate your business is really valuable.

www.itproportal.com

Comments / 0

