Debbie Romero and Donnie Quintana, employees of the N.M. Department of Finance and Administration, recently wrote a column touting the effectiveness and efficiency of New Mexico’s rent relief program. The claim was made that New Mexico was leading the way in housing assistance. Rent and utility support for needy residents was said to be “accessible and efficient.” Twenty-two million dollars has been distributed to date and is ongoing at the rate of $2.6 million each week. Nearly 60 individuals are working busily to process applications. Sounds like a terrific program, doesn’t it?