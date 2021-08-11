Wes Craven's Scream Returns to Theaters in October for 25th Anniversary
Scream is heading back to the big screen 25 years after the iconic slasher movie changed the horror genre forever. Written by Kevin Williamson and directed by late horror legend Wes Craven, Scream was first released in theaters on Dec. 20, 1996. About two months ahead of the official premiere, the movie will return to the big screen for one night only on Oct. 10 in honor of this year's 25th anniversary.movieweb.com
Comments / 0