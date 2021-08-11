Cancel
Wes Craven's Scream Returns to Theaters in October for 25th Anniversary

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScream is heading back to the big screen 25 years after the iconic slasher movie changed the horror genre forever. Written by Kevin Williamson and directed by late horror legend Wes Craven, Scream was first released in theaters on Dec. 20, 1996. About two months ahead of the official premiere, the movie will return to the big screen for one night only on Oct. 10 in honor of this year's 25th anniversary.

