Wes Craven's Scream Returns to Theaters in October for 25th Anniversary

One of the most beloved parts of the Halloween franchise is the musical score. John Carpenter, the director and soundtrack composer of the original 1978 movie, released the first track into the upcoming sequel. For Halloween Kills, Carpenter is making the work a family project. He will be creating the music alongside his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies. Audiences will have to wait to see the film until October of this year. However, they can get a glimpse of the score right now with a track titled "Unkillable." You have the option to listen to the track in the above video. Additionally, fans can pre-order the full soundtrack, which comes out the same day Halloween Kills arrives in theaters, on October 15th.