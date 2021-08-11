Cancel
Mansfield, MA

Mansfield police station could get new life as a senior center

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD – The town is hoping to win a $4 million grant to help with the $11.2 million cost of turning the former police station into a Council on Aging center. In June, the Select Board voted to keep the West Street station rather than sell it. On Aug. 4, the board unanimously supported plans to use the site for the Council on Aging to serve the town’s growing senior population. The old COA offices, part of the same building that houses the Mansfield Public Library on Hope Street, would be the new home of the Parks and Recreation Department.

