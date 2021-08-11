Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Tropical Storm Fred forms, could impact Georgia next week

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i37Wh_0bODx76i00

Tropical Storm Fred swirled to life near Puerto Rico on Tuesday night and is following a course that could bring it to Florida sometime this weekend and Georgia after that.

95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards said that as of 5 a.m., the storm’s maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph and it was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Fred could have an impact on our weather as early as early next week with tropical moisture moving in.

We’re tracking the storm’s latest track throughout the day on 95.5 WSB.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Tropical Storm Fred is south of Puerto Rico
  • The storm is expected to move up along the west coast of the Florida peninsula this weekend
  • The storm could bring heavy rain to Georgia

>>Download the WSB Radio App and stay up to date on the weather in your area here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Nhc Atlantic Fred#Christinawsbwx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

2 dead, 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Authorities combing areas of North Carolina flooded by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred said Thursday that two people have been found dead and about 20 were unaccounted for. Meanwhile, Fred — now a post-tropical cyclone — was pushing through New York and New England...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Parts of metro Atlanta experiencing heavy flooding

ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta were seeing heavy flooding after strong storms moved through Thursday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Viewers sent Channel 2 Action News video of Northside Drive under several inches of water near I-75. Crews rescued a person from a...
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

California wildfires destroy homes; winds hamper containment

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — Dry and windy weather dogged firefighters’ efforts to contain destructive fires that are devouring the bone-dry forests of drought-stricken Northern California on Thursday. An estimated 11,000 firefighters were on the lines of more than a dozen large wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Sydney extends lockdown to fight COVID outbreak

SYDNEY — Sydney’s lockdown was extended throughout September on Friday and tougher pandemic restrictions were imposed, including a curfew and compulsory mask wearing outdoors. New South Wales state reported 642 locally acquired COVID-19 infections in the latest 24-hour period, the fourth consecutive day of tallies exceeding 600. Australia’s largest city...
Cobb County, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Cobb County day care evacuated because of flooding

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County day care was evacuated Thursday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area. The storms dumped heavy rain, causing floodwaters to rise around the Always Kids day care on Anderson Mill Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you...
FootballPosted by
WSB Radio

Mask mandate now in effect for upcoming Georgia-Clemson game

Fans hoping to see the Georgia Bulldogs play in this year’s Dukes Mayo Classic will now need to bring a mask. A new mandate has been issued. The Board of Health of Mecklenburg County issued a mask mandate Wednesday. The mandate requires face coverings to be worn within indoor public places, businesses or establishments within the City of Charlotte and the unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County. The mandate is effective immediately and will continue through Sept. 1.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Japan imposes 'emergency' measures against virus

TOKYO — Much of Japan kicked in its government “state of emergency” to curb COVID-19 infections Friday, as well as a less stringent “quasi-emergency,” although worries remained about their effectiveness. Those requiring hospitalization grew to more than 168,000 people, and complaints have surfaced about hospitals turning patients away. The emergency,...
Colorado StatePosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Colorado U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper tests positive

DENVER -- Colorado U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper announced Thursday that he has tested positive for a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19. The first-term Democrat issued a statement saying he tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms and is self-isolating at the direction of the attending physician for the U.S. Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy